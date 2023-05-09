JOHN COHEN'S FULL ANSWER ON SEC FOOTBALL SCHEDULING MODELS

The timeline has to be sooner than later, right? When you talk about '24, if you go the nine-game schedule, you're going to have to reroute one of your non-conference games or cancel it. We're already working in that area, just in preparation for a possible nine-game. I will tell you, and I mean this, I think there's a lot of merit to both. I think there's a merit to an eight-game schedule, and I think there's a merit to a nine-game.

If you look at the eight-game schedule, it's served the SEC pretty well. It's served Auburn pretty well. You look at the last dozen years, Auburn has won a National Championship, has played for a (another) National Championship under an eight-game format. So have several schools in the Southeastern Conference, including Georgia this past year.

The nine-game makes a lot of sense also, when you consider the fact that it really helps television inventory. It makes another week more interesting. It makes a season ticket package more valuable for every season-ticket holder in the Southeastern Conference. So I can see both sides of it, for sure. But I also see this: When we get the opportunity to play nonconference games like Cal, just as an example, or Penn State a year ago, I think it really does a lot for college football. That cross-pollination of inter-regional opportunities. I think that adds a lot to what college football is, and you look forward to those.

Now, let's say that those go away. The question becomes, currently, everybody knows that we have the commitment to the Southeastern Conference to play a Power Five opponent as a nonconference. If you go to a nine-game tournament, is it eliminated, (or) does it stay? None of that has been decided yet, but I think there's real value to that. I think, in our league, it's been my experience at Mississippi State, there's been a little bit of fatigue in terms of playing the same teams over and over and over again. So allowing yourself to play teams from different regions, and also creating a one-division format in which, you know, let's be real here, Auburn plays — I'm just going to use Kentucky as an example — Auburn plays Kentucky in Jordan-Hare once every 12 years. And conversely, we would go to Lexington to play once every 12 years. That's not really what being in a league is all about. And even though it's been explained to me, by some people, that that's not something that's important to the kids, my question would be, is I am a kid that got to go to all the schools in the league when I played baseball at Mississippi State. How does a young person know that that's not interesting to them if they've never done it before? So I think there's real benefit to that. I think if someone is willing to stay three or four years at one institution as a student-athlete, they ought to be able to see every campus in the Southeastern Conference.

It's a thrill. It's the best conference in the country. Every single campus adds to the overall brand of the Southeastern Conference, and I think every student-athletes should get that opportunity.