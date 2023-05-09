HUNTSVILLE — As crunch time looms for the Southeastern Conference’s decision on football scheduling models, John Cohen finds himself in a quieter position than some of his counterparts.
The conference and its members' higher-ups will meet in Destin, Fla., later this month for its spring meetings. Future members Oklahoma and Texas will reportedly be in tow, with the hope being all parties depart with a new football scheduling model set for when the Sooners and Longhorns arrive in 2024.
Coaches and athletic directors within the conference have expressed where their interests stand on the debate between an eight- or nine-game conference schedule, with many of those who have spoken out campaigning for the latter.
Cohen has expressed a need for urgency, as well as seeing benefits to both proposed schedules. But what’s his preference? Does he think Auburn should play an eight- or nine-game SEC schedule?
“There's so many factors that I can't even explain at this point in time,” Cohen said when asked April 27 if he had a preference on the issue.
Not every football coach or athletic director within the SEC has made their views clear, but several have done so in varying fashions. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, along with A&M AD Ross Bjork, have stated publicly they prefer the nine-game model.
Others have been less direct in laying their claim. Alabama coach Nick Saban and Florida AD Scott Stricklin have both leaned into a preference for the nine-game schedule by expressing a desire to play as many conference opponents as possible.
“There's a part of me with the 'It ain't broke, don't fix it' (mindset),” Cohen said. “There's a little bit of that going on in my mind. But also, that ninth game is extremely important for a variety of reasons, and there's a worth connected to it as well, and that has to be defined in many different ways.
“I know, as a league, we will make the right decision. Our presidents and chancellors, our athletic directors, (Southeastern Conference Commissioner) Greg Sankey, all of us will get together and make the best decision for the Southeastern Conference.”
Both scheduling models check off many of the same boxes, namely getting every SEC program to every member campus over a four-year period. But the biggest differences are fairly significant.
While the nine-game model would give Auburn three permanent opponents, the eight-game proposal includes only one permanent opponent. Conversely, the eight-game also gives teams an additional opportunity to schedule nonconference opponents.
Cohen’s stance in Huntsville aligned with what he told the Opelika-Auburn News in an exclusive sit-down in mid-February, where he expressed an urgency to arrive at a decision, as well as the pros and cons of both models.
“The timeline has to be sooner than later, right?” Cohen said February 18. “When you talk about '24, if you go the nine-game schedule, you're going to have to reroute one of your non-conference games or cancel it. We're already working in that area, just in preparation for a possible nine-game. I will tell you, and I mean this, I think there's a lot of merit to both. I think there's a merit to an eight-game schedule, and I think there's a merit to a nine-game.
“If you look at the eight-game schedule, it's served the SEC pretty well. It's served Auburn pretty well. You look at the last dozen years, Auburn has won a National Championship, has played for a (another) National Championship under an eight-game format. So have several schools in the Southeastern Conference, including Georgia this past year.
“The nine-game makes a lot of sense also, when you consider the fact that it really helps television inventory. It makes another week more interesting. It makes a season ticket package more valuable for every season-ticket holder in the Southeastern Conference. So I can see both sides of it, for sure."