Auburn AD John Cohen: Search ‘ended where we started’ with Hugh Freeze

In a coaching search that spanned 29 days — one that saw Auburn athletics director John Cohen interview “multiple” candidates and vet 20 names in total, according to a Sports Illustrated report — the athletic department “ended where we started” on Monday, Cohen said in a release that announced Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze.

“Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit,” Cohen said. “Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.”

Cohen’s first hire at Auburn is his biggest, and Freeze fits the mold of what Cohen outlined in the release, at least in terms of recruiting and SEC experience.

Freeze spent five seasons at Ole Miss, unofficially guiding the Rebels to an unofficial 39-25 record and a 19-21 mark in the Southeastern Conference. Freeze’s recruiting classes at Ole Miss ranked notably, all of which were top 20 in the nation, including a 2013 class that was No. 8 nationally and a 2016 group that was No. 5. However, both the on-field and recruiting totals come with some notable caveats.

Freeze’s five-season tenure at Ole Miss ended with 21 NCAA violations and his resignation in the wake of his university-issued cell phone records showing at least one call to an escort service. The NCAA revoked 27 of Freeze’s wins, and in his absence, Ole Miss was levied with a two-year postseason ban, three years of probation, and a four-year scholarship reduction for violations the NCAA said occurred under Freeze and former coach Houston Nutt.

Cohen, Mississippi State’s AD from 2016 to 2022, would have been the Bulldogs’ AD at the end of Freeze’s Ole Miss tenure.

“I’m pleased that our Athletics Director John Cohen conducted a detailed and thorough national search process, and I look forward to welcoming Hugh and Jill Freeze to the Plains,” Auburn University President Chris Roberts said in a release. “I am impressed with Coach Freeze’s focus on player development and his on-the-field success at multiple universities and at multiple levels.”

Neither Cohen, Roberts, nor the remainder of the release mentions the NCAA violations, and the trio of Cohen, Roberts and Auburn’s new head coach are the only three quoted.