Auburn football got another transfer addition Saturday, as former Liberty edge rusher Stephen Sings V committed to the Tigers.

After three seasons with the Flames, Sings comes to Auburn with two years of eligibility remaining. He's also reuniting with several former coaches, including Hugh Freeze, linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, all of whom were on Freeze's Liberty staff.

Sings mostly played a reserve role at Liberty, with his career-high snap total coming in 2021, when he logged 320 snaps.

In 25 contests, Sings logged 48 total tackles to go with 9.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. His 2022 campaign saw him generate career bests in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (3.5).

Sings' addition is sorely needed, as Auburn's JACK linebacker position, formerly known as edge rusher, was thin in the summer, with five scholarship players rostered. That total went down to four, however, as former top-100 prospect Dylan Brooks entered the portal, and eventually transferred to Kansas.

The spring portal haul, which has included seven players, has seen Auburn put an emphasis on the position, with the Tigers adding both Sings and former Appalachian State edge rusher Jalen McLeod.

That duo of pass rushers are part of a seven-man group that includes receivers Caleb Burton and Jyaire Shorter, linebacker Larry Nixon III, offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat and quarterback Payton Thorne.