Auburn adds 6-foot-6 transfer receiver Nick Mardner

Auburn continued adding to its transfer portal pickups Monday, as former Cincinnati and Hawai'i receiver Nick Mardner announced he'd be playing his final season of college football as a Tigers.

Mardner becomes the eighth transfer addition to Auburn's roster, and the fourth of the past three days, joining defensive linemen Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Lawrence Johnson and linebacker DeMario Tolan.

The receiver spent three seasons at Hawai'i — one of which overlapped with Auburn receivers coach Marcus Davis lone year at the school — and he played last season for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

In 33 career contests, Mardner has logged 81 receptions for 1,488 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has averaged 17.8 yards per reception. His best season came under Davis, in 2021, when he caught 46 passes for 913 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 19.8 yards per reception that season.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Mardner is now the tallest wide receiver on Auburn's 2023 roster, and the second-tallest pass-catcher, second only to tight end Brandon Fraizer.