AU FOOTBALL

Auburn adds another Power Five transfer in former Kentucky DT Justin Rogers

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky Missouri Football

Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers, left, fights his way past Missouri's Javon Foster, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

Auburn football continued adding experience Thursday, as former Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers announced he'd be transferring to the Plains to continue his football career.

At 6-foot-3 and 332 pounds, Rogers joins a defensive line that has added two other Power Five linemen in Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson and Maryland defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite.

Auburn football coach recaps the Tigers' early signing period pickups on Dec. 21.

Rogers has two years of eligibility remaining.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Rogers played in 26 games in three seasons for the Wildcats. He logged 61 career tackles to go with five tackles for loss and three sacks. He was rated as a five-star by Rivals and a four-star by 247Sports coming out of high school.

Rogers adds to what has been a strong tally of transfer pickups for the Tigers, an 11-player contingent that has grown by seven this week. Based on 247Sports transfer portal class rankings, the Tigers have the No. 4 transfer class in the country.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

