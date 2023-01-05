 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn adds another veteran O-Lineman in transfer Gunner Britton

Western Kentucky running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (2) gets hoisted up by offensive lineman Gunner Britton (75) on Sept. 3 in Honolulu.

 Marco Garcia, The Associated Press

What was largely considered a weak spot for Auburn football in 2022 is shaping up to look much better in 2023, as the Tigers added another offensive lineman to their depleted front Thursday with the commitment of Western Kentucky transfer Gunner Britton.

Britton was listed as the No. 59 player in the transfer portal and the No. 7 offensive lineman based on 247Sports rankings.

A senior, Britton played in 14 games for the Hilltoppers a year ago. He played in 46 career contests at Western Kentucky and made 18 starts, according to Pro Football Focus.

In 1,039 snaps last season, Britton allowed 10 pressures while pass blocking, according to PFF, marking an efficiency rating of 99%. He was also penalized four times all last season. In four seasons at WKU, he never recorded an efficiency rating lower than 94.4%.

The fifth-year player joins multiple other experienced linemen to commit to the Tigers since Hugh Freeze became the program's head coach, along with Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade and JUCO product and former Ole Miss commit Izavion Miller.

Along with that trio, Auburn now has seven offensive linemen in its 2023 recruiting class. 

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

