Auburn adds consensus top-100 prospect Tahaad Pettiford to 2024 class

Auburn men’s basketball got another commitment to its 2024 recruiting Wednesday, as point guard Tahaan Pettiford announced he’d continue his basketball career on the Plains.

Pettiford, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, is a consensus four-star and top-100 recruiting in 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN’s rankings. 247’s composite rating, which blends rankings from all major recruiting sites, lists Pettiford as a five-star, marking him as the No. 22 recruiting in the class of 2024 and the No. 3 point guard among that class.

Including Auburn, seven schools were listed as finalists for Pettiford, including UCLA, UConn, Seton Hall, Kansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

"(It) just felt like a second home to me," Pettiford said during a live-streamed announcement video. "It felt like a place where I knew I could play and they could help me excel my game and take me to the next level."

The Tigers now have two pledges in their 2024 class, with Pettiford joining Peyton Marshall, a 6-foot-11, 310-pound center from Marietta, Georgia. Both Pettiford and Marshall are listed as four-star, top-100 recruits by 247 and Rivals.

Auburn’s 2023 class currently has one commitment in signee Aden Holloway, a four-star guard and product of Prolific Prep (Calif.). That one-man class ranks No. 63 in 247’s team rankings.