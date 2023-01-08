Auburn adds fifth commitment of weekend in safety CJ Johnson

CJ Johnson continued what's been a busy Sunday for Auburn, as the three-star safety announced he'd be continuing his football career on the Plains.
Another 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐛𝐨𝐲 headed to The Plains🚫✈️Welcome to the Auburn Family, @CJ_Johnson_2023! pic.twitter.com/KD2romGKeT— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) January 8, 2023
Johnson, a product of Paetow (Texas) High School, is the third Auburn pledge of the day. He's also the fifth of the weekend, and he's the seventh defensive back Auburn has added to its 2023 signing class.
The safety had 11 Power Five offers, according to his 247Sports profile, choosing Auburn over the likes of Missouri, Louisville, Kansas and Arizona State, among others.
People are also reading…
With Johnson's commitment, Auburn's 2023 class goes from No. 20 to No. 18 in 247Sports team rankings.