AU FOOTBALL

Auburn adds fifth commitment of weekend in safety CJ Johnson

An Auburn cheerleader carries a flag through the end zone after a touchdown against San Jose State on Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks,

CJ Johnson continued what's been a busy Sunday for Auburn, as the three-star safety announced he'd be continuing his football career on the Plains.

Johnson, a product of Paetow (Texas) High School, is the third Auburn pledge of the day. He's also the fifth of the weekend, and he's the seventh defensive back Auburn has added to its 2023 signing class.

The safety had 11 Power Five offers, according to his 247Sports profile, choosing Auburn over the likes of Missouri, Louisville, Kansas and Arizona State, among others.

Auburn football coach recaps the Tigers' early signing period pickups on Dec. 21.

With Johnson's commitment, Auburn's 2023 class goes from No. 20 to No. 18 in 247Sports team rankings.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

