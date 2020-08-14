Auburn adds four-star speedster, enrolling immediately

The Auburn football team has added a commitment from speedster wide receiver Malcolm Johnson from Virginia, who announced with his commitment Friday that he is also reclassifying to enroll early next week.

As soon as Auburn plays football again, Bo Nix will have a new weapon to throw to.

Johnson is also a track standout as a sprinter. He is universally graded as a four-star prospect by all of Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

He signs with Auburn out of St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Va.

He chose Auburn over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida and more.

“I’m from a small town,” Johnson said in a commitment video posted to Twitter, “but I always dreamed big.”

Auburn is still scheduled to open fall practice Aug. 17. That’s also the first day of the fall semester on campus. The SEC says it’s taking medical advisement day by day on the safety of playing football during the coronavirus crisis, targeting a Sept. 26 start date which will allow a period to see how well students returning to campus works out.