Auburn adds Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson
AU Football

Auburn adds Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson

  • Updated
Georgia Auburn Football

Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson (16) carries the ball against Auburn on Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn.

 Butch Dill/The Associated Press

The Auburn receiver room has found its veteran hand.

Former Georgia and California receiver Demetris Robertson announced Thursday that he’ll be transferring to Auburn to play out his final year of eligibility in 2021, bringing some valuable experience to a young group at Auburn.

“Thank you Georgia from the bottom of my heart for everything,” Robertson posted to Twitter on Thursday. “From Coach Smart to Coach Hankton to my academic advisors and everyone I met along the way. Athens, thank you for everything.

“With that being said I have decided to use my last year of eligibility at Auburn University. I can’t wait to get to work. War Eagle.”

Robertson is originally from Savannah, Ga. He played at California in 2016 and 2017 before transferring to Georgia. He rolled up 767 yards and seven touchdowns in a standout freshman season with the Golden Bears before being injured in 2017 and receiving a medical redshirt. He transferred to Georgia and finished with 109 receiving yards in 2018, 333 receiving yards in 2019, and 110 receiving yards in 2020.

He never matched his production at Cal when he was at Georgia, but he joins an Auburn group that’s lost all three of its top producers from last season in Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove.

Auburn returns Shedrick Jackson, Elijah Canion, Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson as receivers who caught passes last season, but none of them caught any more than seven receptions.

Robertson is the ninth NCAA transfer Auburn’s added this offseason, and the third from within the SEC after TJ Finley jumped from LSU and Donovan Kaufman moved from Vanderbilt.

