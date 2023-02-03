Auburn men’s basketball has pulled in a four-star guard for the second time this week, adding Baker (Ala.) High School standout Labaron Philon.

Along with Philon, the Tigers also added Tahaad Pettiford, a four-star guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Philon chose the Tigers over Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Kansas.

Like Pettiford, Philon is also considered a consensus top-10 guard, as well as the top prospect in the state of Alabama. Philon, who’s listed at 6-foot-4, was named the Alabama 7A High School Player of the Year as a sophomore. He’s currently averaging 36.3 points per game, as well as 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Auburn now has three top-100 commitments in its 2024 class, with Philon (No. 40), Pettiford (No. 22) and Marietta, Georgia, product and 6-foot-10 center Peyton Marshall (No. 86). Based on 247Sports class calculator, the addition of Philon bumps Auburn’s 2024 class, which is ranked No. 5 in the 247 team rankings, to No. 3, behind only North Carolina and Baylor.