The final piece of Auburn men’s basketball’s 2023-24 roster puzzle has seemingly fallen into place, as Chad Baker-Mazara announced late Thursday that he had committed to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers.

After spending a season at Northwest Florida State College, Baker-Mazara will be playing for his fourth school at Auburn, having spent time at both Duquesne and San Diego State as well.

For his entire career, Baker-Mazara has averaged 10.6 points per game in 78 total contests, but this past season saw him elevate to a new level. After appearing in only 15 games at Duquesne and playing a reserve role at San Diego State, the wing played in 32 games and made 27 starts at Northwest Florida.

He averaged 15.2 points per game while with the program, and he logged nine performances with 20 points or more while shooting 48.8% from the field. He also shot 46.9% from 3 on 143 3-point attempts.

Baker-Mazara went the JUCO route after a season at San Diego State where he was named the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year by coaches. He averaged 6.4 points per contest in 31 appearances. He saw little time at Duquesne, playing in 15 games in one season, but he shot 41.7% from 3-point range on 60 attempts, which led the team and was the second-highest 3-point shooting percentage for a freshman in program history.

At an AMBUSH alumni event Wednesday in LaGrange, Georgia, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said the Tigers “last vital portal pickup” this offseason would be someone to play the wing, as the Tigers saw longtime program member Allen Flanigan enter the transfer portal.

Pearl said Monday that the Tigers were still actively involved with multiple portal options for the wing.

“We’ve been patient, and we’ve lost a few guys we’ve been involved with,” Pearl said. “I’d say there are still three or four guys that are still out there that we are actively involved in. We’d like to get one of them. If we got one of them, we’d feel really, really good about that position.”

With the addition of Baker-Mazara, the Tigers have brought in four newcomers this offseason, with him, FIU transfer Denver Jones and Alabama-Huntsville transfer Chaney Johnson joining consensus five-star signee Aden Holloway.