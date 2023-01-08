 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn adds second transfer in two days, lands former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan

  • Updated
  • 0
Southern LSU Football

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

 Tyler Kaufman

Listen to Auburn AD John Cohen, football coach Hugh Freeze's opening statements from Freeze's introductory press conference on Nov. 29.

A day after picking up a pledge from an All-Power Five Conference defensive lineman, Auburn got another notable addition on defense, as former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan announced Sunday he'd be trading in his purple and yellow tiger stripes for navy and orange.

After former Maryland defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite committed to the Tigers on Saturday, they have six total transfer portal additions with Tolan's pledge.

A class of 2022 prospect, Tolan was a four-star standout from Dr. Phillips (Fla.) High School in Orlando. He was the No. 204 prospect in the country based on 247Sports rankings, and the No. 20 linebacker in the country. He chose the Bayou Bengals over offers from Auburn and Florida State, among others.

People are also reading…

In one season in Baton Rouge, Tolan logged 10 tackles in 12 games. He entered the transfer portal Jan. 4.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert