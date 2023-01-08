Auburn adds second transfer in two days, lands former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan

A day after picking up a pledge from an All-Power Five Conference defensive lineman, Auburn got another notable addition on defense, as former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan announced Sunday he'd be trading in his purple and yellow tiger stripes for navy and orange.

After former Maryland defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite committed to the Tigers on Saturday, they have six total transfer portal additions with Tolan's pledge.

A class of 2022 prospect, Tolan was a four-star standout from Dr. Phillips (Fla.) High School in Orlando. He was the No. 204 prospect in the country based on 247Sports rankings, and the No. 20 linebacker in the country. He chose the Bayou Bengals over offers from Auburn and Florida State, among others.

In one season in Baton Rouge, Tolan logged 10 tackles in 12 games. He entered the transfer portal Jan. 4.