Auburn adds seventh transfer portal pickup in former Purdue DT Lawrence Johnson

Auburn continues to add transfer portal players to its 2023 class, as former Purdue Boilermaker Lawrence Johnson announced Sunday he'd be using his final season of eligibility on the Plains.

The defensive tackle is the seventh player Auburn has added through the transfer portal since Hugh Freeze was hired as head coach in November. He's also the third transfer in two days to commit to the Tigers, and the second defensive tackle in that span, joining former Maryland DT Mosiah Nasili-Kite.

Blessed to say I’ll be playing my last season at Auburn University.. #WDE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZwNJNBzkG0 — Lawrence Johnson (@law_jay09) January 8, 2023

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Johnson projects as the fifth 300-pound lineman to be rostered on Auburn's defense next season.

In three seasons in West Lafayette, Johnson logged 88 total tackles in 49 games, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also started every game of the 2021 and 2022 season for the Boilermakers.