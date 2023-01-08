 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn adds seventh transfer portal pickup in former Purdue DT Lawrence Johnson

Iowa Purdue Football

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) is sacked by Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

 Marc Lebryk

Auburn football coach recaps the Tigers' early signing period pickups on Dec. 21.

Auburn continues to add transfer portal players to its 2023 class, as former Purdue Boilermaker Lawrence Johnson announced Sunday he'd be using his final season of eligibility on the Plains.

The defensive tackle is the seventh player Auburn has added through the transfer portal since Hugh Freeze was hired as head coach in November. He's also the third transfer in two days to commit to the Tigers, and the second defensive tackle in that span, joining former Maryland DT Mosiah Nasili-Kite.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Johnson projects as the fifth 300-pound lineman to be rostered on Auburn's defense next season.

In three seasons in West Lafayette, Johnson logged 88 total tackles in 49 games, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also started every game of the 2021 and 2022 season for the Boilermakers.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

