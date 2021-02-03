Auburn adds six 2021 signees on National Signing Day

“I’m proud of our guys, I’m proud of the guys who are here on campus, I’m proud of the guys who have signed earlier who will be here in the summer and I’m proud of the guys that we just signed today.”

Harsin took time to describe what stood out about the six players Auburn added to the team.

Among the team’s defensive back additions, Harsin explained Bridges is a physical player who shows focus and determination and that Gaston shows true competitiveness and is a natural playmaker. He pointed out Dawson, who was the lone remaining commit from the Gus Malzahn era, never wavered and that he displays high energy while having great hands and great speed.

Harsin spoke highly of Smith, saying he has the ability to keep developing and play his best football as a Tiger. He pointed to Willis — who played at Troup County High School in LaGrange and is coming from Independence Community College — as a rangy linebacker with excellent quickness, and he deemed Leota — who had four sacks for the Wildcats in 2020 — as a player who can provide a pass rush for the Tigers going forward.

Harsin explained the talent proponent of the players Auburn recruited was important, but he repeatedly stressed how crucial the fit was for each and every prospect.