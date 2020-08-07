Auburn adds Tennessee, South Carolina to 10-game 2020 schedule

The SEC’s new plan to play football this fall adds Tennessee and South Carolina to Auburn’s schedule, the conference announced Friday, as the league unveiled the new 10-game, conference-only schedules that each team is now tasked will playing through this season.

Auburn is now scheduled to travel to South Carolina and to host Tennessee.

Those two games were added to the eight games Auburn was originally scheduled to play in 2020 — being each SEC West foe, plus annual cross-division rival Georgia and rotating SEC East opponent Kentucky.

The SEC moved recently to cut all non-conference games amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to hold autonomous control over the season with the ability to postpone games, move game sites, or perform any other action as needed to get games played.

Tennessee and South Carolina were chosen as new opponents for Auburn based on what was previously scheduled across the league as the conference aimed for fairness.

The SEC said it expects to announce actual dates for games within the next two weeks.