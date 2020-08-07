Auburn adds Tennessee, South Carolina to 10-game 2020 schedule

The SEC’s new plan to play football this fall adds Tennessee and South Carolina to Auburn’s schedule, the conference announced Friday, as the league unveiled the new 10-game, conference-only schedules that each team is now tasked will playing through this season.
Auburn is now scheduled to travel to South Carolina and to host Tennessee.
Those two games were added to the eight games Auburn was originally scheduled to play in 2020 — being each SEC West foe, plus annual cross-division rival Georgia and rotating SEC East opponent Kentucky.
The SEC moved recently to cut all non-conference games amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to hold autonomous control over the season with the ability to postpone games, move game sites, or perform any other action as needed to get games played.
Tennessee and South Carolina were chosen as new opponents for Auburn based on what was previously scheduled across the league as the conference aimed for fairness.
The SEC said it expects to announce actual dates for games within the next two weeks.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
In recent announcements the SEC kicked down the responsibility of determining best gameday practices to the schools — which pins on each individual school the question as to whether fans will be allowed in stadiums.
Auburn was set to play at South Carolina in 2021. Auburn wasn’t meant to play Tennessee again until 2025 in the old West-East rotation.
Auburn last played Tennessee in 2018, falling at home. Auburn beat South Carolina in its last meeting with the Gamecocks in 2014.
The new 10-game season is set to kick off Sept. 26. Fall practices open Aug. 17, the same day Auburn University begins its fall semester.
