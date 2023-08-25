Auburn continued to build its trenches for the future Friday, as it landed a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Dimitry Nicolas.

Nicolas, a Norland (Fla.) High School product, is the third defensive lineman to commit to Auburn’s 2024 class, joining Pike Road product Malik Blocton and TJ Lindsey. Nicolas chose the Tigers over a list of finalists that included Florida, Miami and Pittsburgh.

Nicolas is listed as a three-star by most major recruiting sites, but he garnered a four-star listing from Rivals, which makes him the 15th blue-chip prospect in Auburn's 17-man class.

As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound prospect totaled 33 tackles, with nearly half of those (15) for a loss, as well as 8.0 sacks and 5.0 quarterback hurries.