Auburn adds transfer receiver Dazalin Worsham from Miami

Bryan Harsin had a need filled Wednesday evening, as former University of Miami wide receiver Dazalin Worsham announced his commitment to Auburn via Twitter.

At Tuesday’s AMBUSH event in Montgomery, Harsin talked about using the transfer portal to fill Auburn’s remaining scholarships, and noted receiver as an area of need for the Tigers.

“Our [defensive] back end, D-line, wide receiver position,” Harsin said, “those are still areas that we’re looking right now at other guys that are in the portal and guys we feel like can come in here and help us.”

Worsham spent two seasons in Miami, seeing time in one game in 2020.

A Birmingham area native, Worsham went to Hewitt-Trussville and totaled 215 receptions for 2,400 yards and 28 touchdowns in his varsity career. He was only touted as a three-star out of high school, but he had an impressive offer list as he chose Miami over offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M, among others.

Worsham joins a 12-man receiver unit, which lost its top receiver a year ago in Kobe Hudson to the transfer portal. Hudson transferred to Central Florida in January.

