 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn adds transfer receiver Dazalin Worsham from Miami

  • 0
helmet01.jpg

The Auburn football helmet is seen on the podium at 2021 SEC Media Days on July 22 in Hoover.

 Justin Lee/

Bryan Harsin had a need filled Wednesday evening, as former University of Miami wide receiver Dazalin Worsham announced his commitment to Auburn via Twitter.

At Tuesday’s AMBUSH event in Montgomery, Harsin talked about using the transfer portal to fill Auburn’s remaining scholarships, and noted receiver as an area of need for the Tigers.

“Our [defensive] back end, D-line, wide receiver position,” Harsin said, “those are still areas that we’re looking right now at other guys that are in the portal and guys we feel like can come in here and help us.”

Worsham spent two seasons in Miami, seeing time in one game in 2020.

A Birmingham area native, Worsham went to Hewitt-Trussville and totaled 215 receptions for 2,400 yards and 28 touchdowns in his varsity career. He was only touted as a three-star out of high school, but he had an impressive offer list as he chose Miami over offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M, among others.

People are also reading…

Worsham joins a 12-man receiver unit, which lost its top receiver a year ago in Kobe Hudson to the transfer portal. Hudson transferred to Central Florida in January.

acole@oanow.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert