Auburn football added not one, but two additions to its 2024 recruiting class Tuesday, with the commitment of defensive back Kensley Faustin, who pledged to the program late Tuesday evening.

Faustin, a four-star product out of Naples (Fla.) High School, joined in-state product and three-star receiver Bryce Cain in committing to the Tigers on Tuesday.

During his junior season, Faustin totaled 46 tackles, to go with seven interceptions, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He chose the Tigers over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida and Penn State, among several others.

Faustin is the third defensive back to commit to Auburn's 2024 class, joining in-state products A'Mon Lane (Moody) and Jayden Lewis (Anniston).

With Faustin's addition, Auburn's seven-man class now sits at No. 35 nationally, and it's No. 10 in the Southeastern Conference.