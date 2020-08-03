Auburn adds two defensive linemen for class of 2021

Auburn football added two new commitments for the class of 2021 over the weekend, both on the defensive line and both shoring up Rodney Garner’s future plans for the group.

Marquis Robinson from Milton, Fla. and Tobechi Okoli from Kansas City, Mo. both announced their intention to sign with Auburn on social media on Saturday.

Robinson is a defensive tackle, listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds and rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN. He is listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

Okoli lists himself as 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He is rated as a three-star player by all three of 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Garner’s defensive line at Auburn has grown into one of the standout position groups in the SEC, last year producing two top NFL Draft prospects in Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson.

Garner is set to work in its eighth season back at Auburn whenever football kicks off again, as he’s been with the Tigers since shortly after Gus Malzahn was named head coach before the 2013 season. He played at Auburn and coached tight ends at Auburn from 1990-95.

The Auburn football team is still undergoing preseason workouts in the bubble on campus. The SEC last week announced new plans to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule starting Sept. 26, but the conference has yet to set that schedule.

