Auburn adds veteran defensive lineman in Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite

Auburn football added more experience on its defensive line Saturday, as Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite will be continuing his football career as a Tiger.

Both 247Sports and On3 initially reported the news, and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze effectively confirmed those initial reports, retweeting them from his personal account.

Nasili-Kite has one year of eligibility remaining.

With his pledge, Nasili-Kite is Auburn’s fifth transfer portal pickup since hiring head coach Hugh Freeze, and he’s the second transfer who will be on Auburn’s defensive front, along with edge rusher and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAlister.

Nasili-Kite was originally a Washington commitment out of high school in 2018. After redshirting his first year in Seattle, he went the junior college route and played at Independence (Kan.) Community College before heading to College Park, Md., in 2020.

The past three seasons saw Nasili-Kite turn in relatively productive numbers for the Terrapins. He logged 80 total tackles in 27 games, as well as 14.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He posted 26 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 2022. He was named All-Big Ten multiple times in his career.

With the departures of defensive lineman Colby Wooden and edge rushers Derick Hall and Eku Leota, Auburn has made quick work to replenish its line with experience. Nasili-Kite and McAllister join JUCO product Quientrail Jamison-Travis as three veteran defensive line additions in the 2023 class.

Auburn has added five other defensive linemen in high-school signees Keldric Faulk, Darron Reed, Wilky Denaud, Opelika product Brenton Williams and Stephen Johnson.