Auburn adjusts to ‘the new normal’ in final Jordan-Hare dress rehearsal

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn is walking into Jordan-Hare Stadium to take one last look around today — before gameday changes completely.

The Tigers are now one week away from the start of pandemic play, and from kickoff with Kentucky next Saturday in front of limited fans and a long list of changes to protocol which make college football even possible in the era of COVID-19.

Gus Malzahn wants his team to adjust the best it can. Stadiums will be allowed to pump in artificial crowd noise in this virus-effected season, and he wants his players to hear it.

Jordan-Hare also had new LED lights installed this offseason, and he wants his players to see it.

Most importantly, finally one week from kickoff, he surely wants his players to feel it.

“We’ll go to the stadium and do some special situation things and it’ll be under the lights and we’re going to turn the crowd noise on and all that,” — he said — “and get used to the new normal as far as that goes.”

Auburn plays Kentucky on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m.