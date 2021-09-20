Auburn aims to ‘leave no stone unturned’ after first loss of Bryan Harsin era

In the aftermath of Auburn’s first loss of 2021, Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and linebacker Chandler Wooten chose their words carefully.

It was no secret Saturday’s 28-20 loss to Penn State stung, but Harsin and Wooten took turns answering questions and explaining their perspective on the team’s first loss since New Year’s Day. Harsin harped on a number of things that could be improved, but overall his message was one of not letting the mistakes that cost Auburn linger any longer.

“Ultimately, from this point on, what do we do tomorrow? What’s the attitude, what’s the effort, what’s the focus that we’re going to get from this team?” Harsin said. “I think it’s something that you want to absorb and take in, and then you do everything in your power to not let that happen again. And, that’s everybody. Anytime — really, this should be every single week, in my opinion – is you go back and look at it, you’re always trying to do everything you can to put yourself in the best position.

“You’ve got to leave no stone unturned and prepare yourself in a way that you’re going there to win — not just be a part of it. I thought we had a lot of guys that prepared themselves to win. I think we’ve got to get better at that.”