Auburn alum DeWanna Bonner named WNBA All-Star
AU Women's Basketball

Auburn alum DeWanna Bonner named WNBA All-Star

Wings Sun Basketball

Former Auburn star and Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner is fouled on a drive by Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally during the second half of a WNBA game June 22 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

 SEAN D. ELLIOT, The Day via AP

DeWanna Bonner is an All-Star for the fourth time.

The former Auburn women’s basketball star was named Wednesday to this year’s WNBA All-Star team, which will face the U.S. Olympic squad in Las Vegas on July 14.

Bonner is averaging 16.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Connecticut Sun, currently leading the Eastern Conference at 11-5.

Three Sun players made the All-Star team. Bonner’s Sun teammates Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones will join Bonner in Las Vegas.

They’ll team up with Candace Parker and other league stars taking on this year’s U.S. team led by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

The league’s 12 head coaches picked the all-stars from a pool compiled of 36 players nominated by fans, media and players. Bonner, who was also named an All-Star in 2015, 2018 and 2019, was picked from the pool.

After the showcase game with the WNBA All-Stars, the U.S. national team will travel for the tournament at the Olympics starting July 26 in Saitama, Japan, outside Tokyo.

