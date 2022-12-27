Auburn alum Marcus Davis being hired as Tigers’ wide receivers coach

Former Auburn wide receiver Marcus Davis is coming back to the Plains as wide receivers coach, as Hugh Freeze has completed his first staff at Auburn.

Freeze shared Twitter posts about the hire on his personal account Tuesday morning.

Davis comes to Auburn after spending the 2022 season as wide receivers coach at Georgia Southern and spending the 2021 season as the wide receivers coach at Hawaii. He played at Auburn from 2013-16. Davis joins Auburn’s staff as the least experienced coach on staff, but joins Carnell Williams and Zac Etheridge in bringing the perspective of former Auburn players onto the staff.

Prior to heading to Hawaii, he was a graduate assistant at Florida State in 2020. He spent 2018 and 2019 at Auburn in off-field roles under Gus Malzahn, first serving as an offensive analyst and a strength and conditioning intern in 2018 before serving as assistant director of player personnel and player development in 2019.