Auburn amped to open season against veteran Kentucky squad

For the first time since 2014, the Auburn Tigers will square off with an SEC opponent to start the season. The matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats is an important one, and for Gus Malzahn and company it’s an early test to see just how prepared the Tigers are for the coming fall.

No. 8 Auburn will take on No. 23 Kentucky for the first time in five years Saturday when the two teams square off at 11 a.m. CT in a game that will be televised by SEC Network. Despite the top-25 rankings, the game could very well serve as a proving ground for an Auburn squad picked to finish third in the West division and a Kentucky team slated for fourth in the East.

“It’s been a long time coming to get to this point,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “Really when you look at (Kentucky) offensively last year, they were one of the best rushing teams in all of college football. To be able to do that in this league says a lot about them. Four returning starters up front that I think are very talented and really a strength of their team. Defensively, I’m very impressed. They’ve got most of their guys back on defense also. They’re very well coached.

“Overall, just what (head coach Mark) Stoops has done with that program, the consistency he’s had and the games he’s won, says a lot.”