Auburn and Western Kentucky get 3 p.m. start time

Auburn's final home game of the season will have an afternoon kickoff.

The Tigers will square off with Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 19, the SEC announced Monday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

It will be the third time in program history that Auburn has faced the Hilltoppers, and it currently leads the series 2-0, with wins against WKU in 2003 and 2005.

The contest will serve as Auburn's senior night, as well as its final nonconference game of the regular season, following a 6:30 p.m. matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday and preceding a Nov. 26 Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn is 2-1 in its nonconference games this season, and 2-0 against non-Power Five opponents, beating FCS Mercer and San Jose State to start the year. Its lone nonconference loss was to a top-25 Penn State squad in September.