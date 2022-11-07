 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn and Western Kentucky get 3 p.m. start time

FTBL: FOOTBALL

Carnell Williams with the team after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State on Nov. 5 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

 Todd Van Emst, AU Athletics

Auburn's final home game of the season will have an afternoon kickoff.

The Tigers will square off with Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 19, the SEC announced Monday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

It will be the third time in program history that Auburn has faced the Hilltoppers, and it currently leads the series 2-0, with wins against WKU in 2003 and 2005.

The contest will serve as Auburn's senior night, as well as its final nonconference game of the regular season, following a 6:30 p.m. matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday and preceding a Nov. 26 Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn is 2-1 in its nonconference games this season, and 2-0 against non-Power Five opponents, beating FCS Mercer and San Jose State to start the year. Its lone nonconference loss was to a top-25 Penn State squad in September.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

