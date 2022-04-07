Auburn announced for Cancun Challenge tournament in November

Auburn’s Thanksgiving week plans are set for next season.

The Auburn men’s basketball team will compete in the Cancun Challenge in November early in the 2022-23 season, with a home game being added on Nov. 15 before the team departs for Mexico.

The event introduced Auburn as part of the tournament field Thursday.

Auburn will play Winthrop on Nov. 15 in Neville Arena before going to play Bradley on Nov. 22 in Mexico then playing either Liberty or Northwestern on Nov. 23.

The games in Mexico will be played at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Auburn will headline the event field, which will mostly feature programs trying to gain traction.

Winthrop and Liberty went to the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Bradley most recently made the NCAA Tournament in 2019. Northwestern would be the team with the biggest brand power that Auburn could cross with.

The strength of schedule in the tournament should not be as high for Auburn as it was during the team’s trip to the Bahamas in 2021 or the team’s trip to Maui in 2018. Restrictions keep programs from visiting the same tournaments within a certain period of time. The Cancun Challenge will bring one additional game to Neville Arena against Winthrop.

The full tournament schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Eastern Michigan at Bradley

Winthrop at Auburn

Friday, Nov. 18

Southern Miss at Liberty

Purdue Fort Wayne at Northwestern

MEXICO GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 22

11:30 a.m. CT – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Eastern Michigan (Mayan Division)

2 p.m. CT – Southern Miss vs. Winthrop (Mayan Division)

5 p.m. CT – Bradley vs. Auburn (Riviera Division)

7:30 p.m. CT – Liberty vs. Northwestern (Riviera Division)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Mayan Division Consolation: 11:30 a.m. CT – Purdue Fort Wayne/Eastern Michigan loser vs. Southern Miss/Winthrop loser

11:30 a.m. CT – Purdue Fort Wayne/Eastern Michigan loser vs. Southern Miss/Winthrop loser Mayan Division Championship: 2 p.m. CT – Purdue Fort Wayne/Eastern Michigan winner vs. Southern Miss/Winthrop winner

2 p.m. CT – Purdue Fort Wayne/Eastern Michigan winner vs. Southern Miss/Winthrop winner Riviera Division Consolation: 5 p.m. CT – Bradley/Auburn loser vs. Liberty/Northwestern loser

5 p.m. CT – Bradley/Auburn loser vs. Liberty/Northwestern loser Riviera Division Championship: 7:30 p.m. CT – Bradley/Auburn winner vs. Liberty/Northwestern winner

