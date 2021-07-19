Auburn announces bald eagle Spirit will retire from pregame flights

Auburn will wish Spirit a happy retirement with one more flight around Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall.
The Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University announced Monday that Spirit, the school’s longtime bald eagle mascot, will make her last pregame flight before Auburn’s football game with Mississippi State on Nov. 13.
Spirit has flown over Jordan-Hare in 45 games, making her first flight in 2002.
She was the first bald eagle to fly over Jordan-Hare and to join the golden eagles that have served as Auburn’s live mascot — including Aurea, War Eagle VIII.
Spirit turns 25 in 2021.
The pregame eagle flight has been a tradition cherished by Auburn fans since the first flight in 2000. The spectacle went on pause last year as Auburn football played with strict COVID-19 guidelines that restricted non-team personnel from being on the playing field, which would include the eagles’ handlers.
The Raptor Center plans to bring the flight back this fall starting with Auburn’s first game Sept. 4 against Akron, and the eagles have made practice runs in Jordan-Hare on off days between 2019 and now.
Spirit was brought to Auburn after being found in Florida with an injured wing and beak, the Raptor Center detailed in its announcement, and after she was treated and found to be non-releasable, she started training for her first flight Sept. 28, 2002.
While golden eagles have always served as War Eagle, Spirit has carved her place in the tradition and has indeed left a lasting legacy: A younger bald eagle named Independence is set to make her first flight this fall and become only the second bald eagle to perform the pre-game flight at Auburn, following in Spirit’s path.
Auburn announced a halftime presentation will honor Spirit at the Mississippi State game. In addition, there will be a special Football, Fans and Feathers event at the Southeastern Raptor Center the day before on Nov. 12 which will feature both bald eagles and recognize the impact they’ve had on the center’s work.