Auburn announces bald eagle Spirit will retire from pregame flights

Auburn will wish Spirit a happy retirement with one more flight around Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall.

The Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University announced Monday that Spirit, the school’s longtime bald eagle mascot, will make her last pregame flight before Auburn’s football game with Mississippi State on Nov. 13.

Spirit has flown over Jordan-Hare in 45 games, making her first flight in 2002.

She was the first bald eagle to fly over Jordan-Hare and to join the golden eagles that have served as Auburn’s live mascot — including Aurea, War Eagle VIII.

Spirit turns 25 in 2021.

The pregame eagle flight has been a tradition cherished by Auburn fans since the first flight in 2000. The spectacle went on pause last year as Auburn football played with strict COVID-19 guidelines that restricted non-team personnel from being on the playing field, which would include the eagles’ handlers.

The Raptor Center plans to bring the flight back this fall starting with Auburn’s first game Sept. 4 against Akron, and the eagles have made practice runs in Jordan-Hare on off days between 2019 and now.