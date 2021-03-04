Auburn announces coaching change for women’s basketball

“We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Williams-Flournoy’s teams made the NCAA Tournament three times, in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Auburn earned a first-round win in the tournament in 2016 over St. John’s.

Williams-Flournoy coached six All-SEC players at Auburn, namely Hasina Mohammad, Tyrese Tanner, Tra’Cee Tanner, Katie Frerking, Janiah McKay and Unique Thompson.

Thompson also earned All-American honors. She broke Auburn’s career rebounds record and career double-doubles record during a stellar career on the Plains.

But Auburn took steps backwards on the court in recent years by Williams-Flournoy’s own standards.

Auburn women’s basketball was once a power in the South in the 1980’s, going to three straight Final Fours and national championship games in 1988, 1989 and 1990 under Joe Ciampi. After his departure in the early 2000’s, Auburn flourished for a stellar season in 2008-09 that saw the Tigers win the regular-season SEC Championship under Nell Fortner, but that success was never replicated by Fortner again.

Auburn hasn’t won the SEC Tournament since 1997. Its regular-season SEC championship in 2008-09 is its only regular-season league title since 1989.