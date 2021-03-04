Auburn announces coaching change for women’s basketball

Auburn is making a change at the top of its women’s basketball program.
Auburn is set to move forward without women’s basketball coach Terri Williams-Flournoy, the school announced on Thursday afternoon, after her team went winless in SEC play this season.
She coached Auburn through nine seasons.
Auburn said the school will immediately begin a national search for her replacement.
At their best, her teams played havoc-wreaking press defense and made it to the NCAA Tournament in three out of four years between 2016-19. But she fielded teams with losing records in each of the last two seasons, going 11-18 with a 4-12 record in the SEC in 2019-20. After large-scale offseason roster turnover, her 2020-21 team finished the season 5-19 and 0-16 in the SEC.
The Tigers ended their season Wednesday with a loss to Florida in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Auburn now searches for its seventh coach in program history.
“This year was full of unexpected challenges,” Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said in a statement. “Coach Flo, her staff and our student-athletes should be commended for their attitude and effort in the face of disruption and adversity. Our women’s basketball program under Coach Flo’s leadership consistently represented Auburn with class on and off the court, and we are grateful for her nine years of dedicated service to our student-athletes and the Auburn Family.
“We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”
Williams-Flournoy’s teams made the NCAA Tournament three times, in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Auburn earned a first-round win in the tournament in 2016 over St. John’s.
Williams-Flournoy coached six All-SEC players at Auburn, namely Hasina Mohammad, Tyrese Tanner, Tra’Cee Tanner, Katie Frerking, Janiah McKay and Unique Thompson.
Thompson also earned All-American honors. She broke Auburn’s career rebounds record and career double-doubles record during a stellar career on the Plains.
But Auburn took steps backwards on the court in recent years by Williams-Flournoy’s own standards.
Auburn women’s basketball was once a power in the South in the 1980’s, going to three straight Final Fours and national championship games in 1988, 1989 and 1990 under Joe Ciampi. After his departure in the early 2000’s, Auburn flourished for a stellar season in 2008-09 that saw the Tigers win the regular-season SEC Championship under Nell Fortner, but that success was never replicated by Fortner again.
Auburn hasn’t won the SEC Tournament since 1997. Its regular-season SEC championship in 2008-09 is its only regular-season league title since 1989.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Auburn University and the women’s basketball program for the past nine seasons,” Williams-Flournoy said in a statement. “It was a great honor and privilege and an experience I will cherish. I will forever be appreciative of our staff and student-athletes during our tenure and the way each represented Auburn with class and dignity. As a change in leadership was determined, I would like to thank President (Jay) Gogue and Allen Greene for their trust in my leadership over my time here.