For Auburn baseball, the future is now, as the program and athletic department announced finalized plans Tuesday for the previously announced $30 million renovations to Plainsman Park.

The project, which is set to begin construction next month, will see six different elements built onto Plainsman Park from now until as late as 2026, with a goal of completion by the 2025 season.

Half of those additions will enhance or expand club seating, with two more additions set to renovate terrace or standing room seating, including for students. This project will also include enhancements for the program’s team clubhouse, as well as the addition of a pitching lab.

“This renovation is a vital part of enhancing the Auburn baseball experience at Plainsman Park for our donors, fans, students and most importantly our student-athletes," Auburn athletics director John Cohen said in a release. "The scope of these enhancements will touch all areas and help make the gameday experience uniquely Auburn.

It’s been 21 years since the program added seats to Plainsman Park, when it did so by putting in 620 chair-back seats. Beyond some enhancements to chair-back seating in 2017, the majority of the program’s enhancement to Plainsman Park and team facilities have been mostly player-focused.

Two of these six phases are scheduled for completion ahead of the 2024 season, highlighted by the addition of the Hall of Fame Club, which is named in honor of Frank Thomas. This aspect of the renovations is set to put 113 club seats directly behind home plate, putting fans at field level and giving them access to a “3,000-square foot climate-controlled club space featuring food, drinks, televisions, restrooms, and indoor seating,” according to the release.

The release also stated that access to the club can be purchased as a season ticket add-on, meaning those who opt into the perk will have access to a standing room drink rail located directly behind the two rows of newly added club seating, as well as access to the interior of the club.

Of the two phases to be completed prior to 2024, the second will be what’s described as an “enhanced student experience” beyond the right-center field wall.

“This portion of the project will provide a multi-tiered, elevated platform to bring students closer to the action while providing expanded standing room capacity,” according to the release.

Three more add-ons are set to give fans new or additional seating prior to the 2025 season, the first of which is titled the First Base Club, which is set to put a three-story addition down the first base line of Plainsman Park and will expand on the current rendition of the Plainsman Patio.

The First Base Club is slated to be atop the three-story addition, adding approximately 200 new seats ranging from cushioned chairback seats to outdoor lounge seating options, according to a release. It will also offer elevated food and beverage options, a climate-controlled indoor space, private restrooms, and will provide a “premier viewing experience” for Auburn football's Tiger Walk during football game days.

A new covered Plainsman Patio space, which will be at inner-concourse, will add expanded standing room space and offer an all-new walk-in concession market.

The current press box, which sits behind home plate, is set to be moved to the third level of the First Base Club structure, meaning Plainsman Park will add a Home Plate Club seating option in its place. That area, the second of three seating projects expected to be completed by 2025, is expected to include approximately 50 high-end seats and a climate-controlled environment with access to food, drinks, restrooms, and more premium amenities, per release.

Last of those three, but perhaps most significant, will be the creation of the War Eagle Wall. What’s listed as a general admission space is set to add a two-tiered terrace atop the Green Monster wall in Plainsman Park’s left field.

The final piece of the project is the only portion that’s anticipating a possible completion in 2026. It’s set to upgrade and expand the program’s lock room, put in a new bullpen and pitching lab, add a new weight room and nutrition area, a new team meeting room, and new coaches' offices.

“This project is a major brick in the wall and continues the momentum all parties of our program, including our coaches, staff, players, donors and fan base, have helped create the last few years,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said in a release.

PHOTOS: See renderings for the finalized renovations of Auburn's Plainsman Park