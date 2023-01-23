Auburn announces Jason Campbell to join Andy Burcham on football play-by-play

Former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell will be taking over as the Auburn Sport Network’s football radio analyst for the 2023 season, replacing fellow former Tiger quarterback Stan White, the Auburn athletic department announced Monday.

White had filled the role for the previous 22 seasons, announcing his retirement at the 2022 season's end.

Campbell is now the third Auburn football radio analyst in the past 43 seasons, joining White and Charlie Trotman (1980-2000), another former Auburn quarterback.

“We are excited about the next chapter in Jason Campbell’s radio career,” Andy Burcham, the voice of the Auburn Tigers, said in a release. “He was the overwhelming choice to replace Stan in the booth.

“He continues the tradition of outstanding quarterbacks who have moved into the booth, including Pat Sullivan, Charlie Trotman and Stan White. I look forward to working alongside Jason starting with the A-Day game.”

Campbell made 40 career starts at Auburn, second only to White’s 45, and is the school's all-time wins leader with 31. He was an NFL first-round pick in 2005 and had a 10-year professional career with five organizations.

Campbell joined the Auburn Sports Network radio crew in 2016, serving as a pregame and halftime show analyst. He also worked several A-Day spring games as the radio analyst, joining Burcham and former Auburn Voice of the Tigers Rod Bramblett.

“I would like to thank God for this amazing opportunity to continue doing something I enjoy and love,” Campbell said in a release. “I appreciate the Auburn Sports Network team and Stan for their immediate confidence in me as I move into the analyst role. I know I have incredibly big shoes to fill.

“It has been a privilege watching and learning from Stan during our time in the booth together. Auburn Family, I look forward to sharing great memories with you alongside the Voice of the Tigers, Andy Burcham, this fall.”

Campbell will make his debut as Auburn football radio analyst on for the Tigers’ A-Day Spring game on April 8.