Auburn Arena COVID-19 protocols announced for volleyball

Auburn Athletics and the volleyball program announced attendance and health and safety protocols for the Tigers' season opening series against Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Under the direction of state health officials, capacity at Auburn Arena will be reduced to an Auburn team pass list, visiting team pass list, a limited number of Auburn students, and a limited number of general public seats will be available. These policies and procedures are designed to create a safe and healthy environment while maintaining Auburn's renowned gameday experience.
“As a program, we continued to be thankful for the care and attention to detail that the SEC and Auburn has displayed in making a fall season a possibility for the players and now for the fans,” head coach Brent Crouch said. “We look forward to finally being in front of our supporters to kick off our competition against Florida. The volleyball will be fast and fun!”
Fans are asked to review the following guidelines regarding gameday at Auburn Arena. Face coverings will be required for all spectators and gameday workers. Fans will be asked to sit in their designated seating and practice one-way traffic flow designated by arena signage. Seating not available to the public will be labeled.
Auburn Athletics remains focused on providing a healthy and safe environment for all patrons. Information related to attendance and health and safety protocols will be handled on a game-by-game basis and updates will be provided when available.
Policies and Procedures for Auburn Volleyball at Auburn Arena
- Fans can park in standard Volleyball lots - Arena Lot, Coliseum Lot, and Campus Safety Lot.
- Fans must wear face coverings (over the nose and mouth) at all times while in the arena.
- Player families and guests will enter at the scholarship entrance and may sit in any marked seat in sections M-E. Player families and guests will be expected to remain on the lower level of the arena.
- All general public and students must enter at the North Main Entrance and can sit in any marked seats in the 100 level. General public and students will be expected to remain on the 100 level of the arena. The 200 level of the arena will be closed.
- Unavailable seats will be labeled. Available seats will not be. Completely closed rows will be blocked off.
- Fans will be encouraged via PA announcements and videoboard content to follow social distancing guidelines to sit apart from others not from their own household.
- Signage will be posted throughout the arena concourse regarding social distancing requirements.
Restroom Arrangements
- Restrooms for fans will be made available adjacent to the Half Court Café and throughout the 100-level concourse.
- Player families and guests will have access to the restrooms located in the Scholarship Lobby.
Concessions Logistics
- Operating under SEC, state and local health guidelines, Concessions will only operate out of the Half Court Café, serving a limited selection of food items including bottled water, Coca-Cola products, and pre-packaged food. All condiments will also be pre-packaged.
- Floor markings will allow spectators to form a physically distanced queue for concession and merchandise stands. Register counters are fitted with a plexiglass screen.
- Player families and guest will have access to a limited selection of concessions located in the Scholarship Lobby. Aubie Chow will be closed to spectators.
- All transactions for concessions and merchandise locations at Auburn Arena will be contactless and cashless (credit/debit and Tiger Cards only).
Sanitizing and Disinfecting Arrangements
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout Auburn Arena prior to and during all games will be in effect for the 2020 season.
- All cleaning and disinfection products have been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency or the Centers for Disease Control for disinfection of COVID-19.
- Fan and operational areas will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized prior to and throughout game day.
- Seating bowl and restrooms will be disinfected prior to the event.
- Hand Sanitizer stations will be placed strategically around the arena.
- Staff will wear masks. Cleaning staff will wear masks and gloves.
Fan Experience and Auburn Traditions
- Per SEC policy, bands, cheerleaders/spirit squads and mascots (both live and costumed) are restricted from being on the court before and during competition.
- Auburn Spirit Squad (Cheerleaders and Tiger Paws) will be located on the front rows of sections 106, 107 and 108.
Team Shop
- The Team Shop will operate out of their main Auburn Arena location next to the North Main Entrance. Exterior doors will be locked, and access will only be available through concourse.
- All transactions for concessions and merchandise locations at Auburn Arena will be contactless and cashless (credit/debit and Tiger Cards only).
Venue Egress
- Students and the general Public will exit the main concourse via North Main Entrance.
- Player guests will exit the arena via the Scholarship Lobby entrance.
Auburn Athletics officials remind fans plans for 2020 are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.
Please continue to check AuburnTigers.com/volleyball for the latest updates.
Please continue to visit Auburn University's A Healthier U website at ahealthieru.auburn.edu for the latest information on COVID-19
