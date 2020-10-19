Auburn Arena COVID-19 protocols announced for volleyball

Auburn Athletics and the volleyball program announced attendance and health and safety protocols for the Tigers' season opening series against Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Under the direction of state health officials, capacity at Auburn Arena will be reduced to an Auburn team pass list, visiting team pass list, a limited number of Auburn students, and a limited number of general public seats will be available. These policies and procedures are designed to create a safe and healthy environment while maintaining Auburn's renowned gameday experience.

“As a program, we continued to be thankful for the care and attention to detail that the SEC and Auburn has displayed in making a fall season a possibility for the players and now for the fans,” head coach Brent Crouch said. “We look forward to finally being in front of our supporters to kick off our competition against Florida. The volleyball will be fast and fun!”

Fans are asked to review the following guidelines regarding gameday at Auburn Arena. Face coverings will be required for all spectators and gameday workers. Fans will be asked to sit in their designated seating and practice one-way traffic flow designated by arena signage. Seating not available to the public will be labeled.