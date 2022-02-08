Auburn Arena name changed to Neville Arena after large donation

In addition to the naming of Neville Arena, the Board of Trustees also passed Phase I approval to initiate a project creating an additional basketball practice facility at the arena.

Trustees passed a resolution to construct the new practice gym and renovate existing team support spaces to alleviate overscheduling of the existing practice gym, which is shared by men's and women's basketball, and volleyball, as well as visiting teams. It will permit Auburn's men's and women's programs to conduct practices at advantageous times and bring their facilities to Southeastern Conference competitive standards.

"Bill knew how much his father loved Auburn and he's dedicated much of his life to honoring his father," Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl said. "That's how I look at this gift. I will always work hard to try to continue to bring championships to Neville Arena.

"This is a commitment to all four of the programs that call Neville Arena home. The fact that our guys will truly have a place they can call home 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the way they train, is very significant and will contribute to our ability to sustain success."