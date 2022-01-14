Auburn assistant Austin Davis’ path to coaching obvious during playing days at Southern Miss

Brown explained his connection with Davis went beyond the field. He said Davis was the type of teammate who was there for you whether you needed someone to talk to, someone to play games with or someone to go to devotion and study the Bible with.

Brown explained he had trouble fitting in initially at Southern Miss in 2008, but Davis stepped up and let him know he was welcomed. Looking back, Brown felt his quarterback’s efforts set him up for success.

“There’s not one thing you can go wrong with when you talk about Austin because he’s always a positive and great guy,” Brown said. “No matter what it is, I’m pretty sure anytime you have a conversation about him it’s going to be a very positive conversation.”

‘Picked the right guy’

Davis turned his attention to the NFL in 2012 and signed with the St. Louis Rams after going undrafted. After bouncing around practice squads for two years, Davis returned to St. Louis in 2014 and made his NFL debut in the Rams’ season opener; by Week 2, Davis was the Rams’ starter.