Auburn assistant Austin Davis’ path to coaching obvious during playing days at Southern Miss

During the Larry Fedora era at Southern Miss, Fedora and his coaches weren’t afraid to put their players on the spot.
Former Southern Miss wide receiver Ryan Balentine recalled a pregame routine that took place in the Golden Eagles’ “war room” hours before the opening kick. The coaches would call on different players, describe a potential in-game scenario and require them to explain their progression and what their responsibility was in front of the entire team.
Some of the Golden Eagles likely dreaded the pressure of the moment; some, like quarterback Austin Davis, totally embraced it.
“He was always that one that in the war room before the games. The coach would call on him to stand up in front of everybody — the whole team, coaching staff, training staff. When the coach would give him his scenario, it was like he sung his answer,” Balentine said. “He was always prepared. There was no situation to where it was like you had doubt going into a game when it came to Austin. You knew that he was going to bring his A game every single week.”
Davis’ understanding of the game paid major dividends while at Southern Miss, where he went from a lowly walk-on quarterback to a four-year starter who eventually broke several school records set by Brett Favre.
Davis carried it to the next level first as a player and then as an assistant at the NFL level before reaching a new milestone on Dec. 18, 2021, when he was officially hired as Auburn’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
At only 32 years old, Davis qualifies as a star in the making in the coaching profession. For those who have known him going back to his playing days, the fact he’s accomplished so much in so little time is of little surprise.
“Austin Davis would have been successful in anything he chose to do — he just chose ball because he loves it,” said Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, who coached Davis at Southern Miss. “To me, if you describe him in two words, it would be ‘fierce competitor’ in everything he does.”
‘He had the heart’
Anderson became Golden Eagles quarterbacks coach when Fedora took over following the 2007 campaign, Davis’ true freshman season with the team.
Davis initially joined the Southern Miss football program as a walk-on with the intention of playing baseball alongside older brother Bo. As Anderson poured over the film of his quarterbacks in preparation for Year 1, he quickly realized his top priority was making sure Davis didn’t bolt for baseball.
“[He was] very athletic, mobile, could extend plays with his feet. You knew he had a fairly strong throwing arm, although mechanically there were some things we felt like that we could fix,” Anderson said. “I just saw a guy that I thought, ‘This is a guy we can work with.’”
Davis was awarded a scholarship before his redshirt freshman season and soon found himself in a battle with redshirt sophomore Martevious Young for the starter’s role. Anderson explained Davis made an immediate impression going back to winter workouts, and as the season drew closer his comfort with the offense and the work he put in gave him a leg up.
While senior tight end Shawn Nelson didn’t doubt his young quarterback by any means, he became a true believer by the second week. Davis impressed at Auburn of all places by throwing for 268 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Although those efforts weren’t enough in a 27-13 loss to the Tigers, Nelson knew the hype around Davis was legitimate.
“He did an amazing job,” said Nelson, who had 12 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the game. “He made some effective passes and decisions in that game. We brought him in to lead us into a very tough game that was going to pretty much determine how our football team was going to play throughout the rest of the year.”
Davis’ efforts against Auburn were just the beginning in 2008, as he threw for 3,128 yards as one of 15 school records he set that season.
As impressive as those performances were, Davis proved it was just the beginning.
Davis’ 2009 season was cut short after five games due to injury, but he came back strong in 2010 by throwing for 3,103 yards and 20 touchdowns to help the Golden Eagles win eight games. He saved his best for last as a senior in 2011, throwing for 3,496 yards and 30 touchdowns — both school records — and helping the Golden Eagles upset Houston for their first conference championship in eight years.
Looking at Davis’ success over the course of his career, Southern Miss wide receiver DeAndre Brown said his football IQ was crucial. Brown described Davis as a coach when they were playing together, explaining he knew all the checks and the defense’s audibles and that by Saturday the offense was ready thanks to how Davis prepared his teammates.
“He had the heart. He never got rattled. You never saw him shocked,” Brown said. “It’s easier when you have a quarterback that’s cool, calm and collected and goes out there and plays football. We went behind our leader and went out there and played football just like him.”
Brown explained his connection with Davis went beyond the field. He said Davis was the type of teammate who was there for you whether you needed someone to talk to, someone to play games with or someone to go to devotion and study the Bible with.
Brown explained he had trouble fitting in initially at Southern Miss in 2008, but Davis stepped up and let him know he was welcomed. Looking back, Brown felt his quarterback’s efforts set him up for success.
“There’s not one thing you can go wrong with when you talk about Austin because he’s always a positive and great guy,” Brown said. “No matter what it is, I’m pretty sure anytime you have a conversation about him it’s going to be a very positive conversation.”
‘Picked the right guy’
Davis turned his attention to the NFL in 2012 and signed with the St. Louis Rams after going undrafted. After bouncing around practice squads for two years, Davis returned to St. Louis in 2014 and made his NFL debut in the Rams’ season opener; by Week 2, Davis was the Rams’ starter.
While Favre said Davis “can be the next Tom Brady or Kurt Warner” after the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, Davis lost his starting job before the end of the season. He spent four more years in the league and made six more appearances before turning his attention to a different facet of the game.
Davis spent 2017 in Seattle, and by the time his playing career was over Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wanted him on staff. Davis became the Seahawks’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before taking on the primary role in 2020.
“He’s been able to transition from player to coach unlike anybody I’ve ever seen. It was just so smooth for him, and he’s been thinking like a coach for a long time,” Carroll said. “[Russell Wilson] thinks the world of him, [Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron] thinks the world of him, and I do too because he is really, really good at what he does.”
In terms of what Auburn’s quarterbacks can gain from Davis, Nelson believes the players will become masters of the game given Davis’ football IQ. Balentine thinks Davis’ relatability as a former quarterback will quickly prove beneficial in the room, and Brown expects Davis to instill all the intangibles that made him such an effective quarterback during his career.
“If I had to guess, you picked the right guy for the job because Austin is going to get that quarterback room right and make sure that Auburn thrives,” Brown said.
Anderson explained he and Davis share a competitive nature and a passion for the game, which allowed them to click at Southern Miss and has helped them stay friends years later. When considering his former quarterback’s trajectory, Anderson believes Davis is just getting started on a coaching career Anderson thinks will soon skyrocket.
“I can see him absolutely being a Power 5 head coach. I could see the NFL wanting to bring him back as a coordinator and potentially even a head coach there,” Anderson said. “People respond well to him. He’s a natural leader. He understands the game. He’ll work hard, and he’s got that personality that he can be demanding and be a leader but also be compassionate and selfless.
“Those are traits that I think make for an unbelievable leader as a head coach or coordinator at any level.”