Auburn assistant Carnell “Cadillac” Williams reflects on return, outlook at running back

Williams detailed his hectic offseason Monday as the Tigers get ready for their second half of spring practice. The former standout Tigers running back explained Malzahn’s firing immediately left Williams with uncertainty not only about himself and his family but the family of the other coaches and support staff whose futures at Auburn were very much in limbo.

“I know when he first reached out to me, it was more or less like just getting to know me and kind of know about Auburn and the Auburn Way. Then later on, I guess after the bowl game when there was I guess a chance he was considering me, it got down to more the Xs and Os and just my philosophy,” Williams said. “I think honestly with coach Harsin, it came down to him knowing that I wanted to be here at Auburn, I wanted to make that step and that I was on board with turning this thing around, buying in and being a guy that was not going to be bigger than Auburn.