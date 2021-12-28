Auburn assistant coach Marquis Daniels and daughter Syriah bond through basketball

When Auburn High sophomore Syriah Daniels warms up for a basketball game, she hardly glances up when her parents walk into the gym.
But that focus isn’t an instance of Syriah blocking out her biggest fans — it’s more of an understanding between the three and a daughter being on the same wavelength as Mom and Dad.
“It makes the game more exciting. To be able to have the support system and have somebody that you know in the stands, sometimes I don’t even have to look up there,” Syriah said. “I can feel when my parents enter the building. I don’t even look at the sign when they get in; it’s like something you can’t explain.”
Syriah’s connection with her parents is fueled in part by the sport they share, the same one that made her father a local hero.
Syriah’s father Marquis Daniels and mother Shana Askew both played basketball at Auburn University, the place that stood as the launching pad for Marquis’ professional career. Marquis spent 10 seasons in the NBA before turning to coaching, which brought him back to Auburn University three years ago — first as a graduate assistant and now as the Tigers’ director of player development.
Marquis’ move to the bench brought Shana, Syriah and son Antwane to Auburn, where Syriah has already developed into a young star.
Syriah’s basketball achievements have not only opened the door to a college playing career just like both her parents, but it’s allowed her to develop an even stronger relationship with her father.
“When you can share something with somebody, it only makes y’all closer,” Syriah said. “It draws you together because you spend more quality time with him from practice to training to learning something new.”
‘Blood, sweat and tears’
Basketball has been at the forefront of Marquis and Shana’s worlds for practically all their lives.
As fate would have it, Syriah arrived amidst one of the pinnacle moments in Marquis’ playing career.
Marquis and his Dallas Mavericks teammates were playing for the NBA title in June 2006 when Shana was due with Syriah any day. Marquis planned to sit out Game 6, but Shana assured him she could wait until the game was over; sure enough, Marquis scored 12 points and grabbed two rebounds before he left for the hospital in time for Syriah’s birth.
As the daughter of two former SEC athletes, Syriah might have been expected to stand out on the hardwood even as a young child.
Based on what Marquis remembers, that wasn’t the case early on.
“Early on, she was pretty bad,” Marquis said with a laugh. “It’s typical — just pick the ball up and run, not dribble.”
While Syriah initially struggled with the fundamentals, she admitted the sport didn’t click with her at first. She didn’t like the idea of going outside and sweating on the court — that is, until the game really hooked her.
Syriah said around sixth grade she found herself totally committed to basketball and making an earnest effort to improve her game. That dedication only grew in the years to come, and by eighth grade Daniels was playing a significant role on Auburn High’s varsity team.
Marquis never wanted to force his sport onto either of his children, but as time went on he recognized his oldest was falling in love with the game.
Marquis admitted he didn’t know Syriah was all in until he recently walked into her bathroom, where he found several yellow Post-it Notes. They had phrases like You can’t break me, I’m determined and I’m focused scribbled on them.
“At the end of the day, nobody’s going to respect you if you don’t respect yourself,” Syriah explained. “Those sticky notes only make me work to be a better person.”
The notes are one thing, but the commitment Syriah has demonstrated to her father is quite another.
Marquis said Syriah began waking him up around 5:30 a.m. to go work out before she went to school. That started a near-daily routine of early-morning workout, school, practice, then a second workout at home.
Marquis’ own experience is helping him guide Syriah as she makes her way through the high school ranks. Syriah told her father she was to be a McDonald’s All-American, to which he reminded her that it truly hurts to be a good basketball player.
Based on Syriah’s mindset, Marquis’ words have taken hold.
“Sometimes there may even be tears in practice, but we know that what we need to do [to win a championship], it’s going to be way more than just practice here and there,” Syriah said. “It’s going to be taking late nights. It’s going to take heartaches. It’s going to take blood, sweat and tears to get to where we want to be.”
Up and coming
With Syriah’s emergence as a promising player came Dad’s journey on how to be there for his daughter.
Marquis explained early on he was the type of parent to yell out instructions from the stands before Syriah eventually got through to him that he often talked but rarely listened. He’s since kept his words to a minimum and instead quizzed her on what went right and wrong to help her grow her basketball IQ.
“He doesn’t really yell at me from the stands because he already knows I know when I messed up. All he does is correct it to try and make me be a better player,” Syriah said. “He wants me to be better than him. He wants me to do better than him.”
Syriah may still be young, but her strong play as a Lady Tiger is undeniable. Last season the 6-foot freshman was an important piece of Auburn High’s Final Four team, and at season’s end she averaged 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
The offseason after her freshman year brought significant change for the Lady Tigers when star point guard Olivia Porter moved to North Carolina. Porter’s departure left a leadership void Auburn desperately needed to fill; sure enough, Syriah stepped up.
Syriah has become more outspoken and worked to effectively communicate with each of her teammates, and the results are hard to ignore. Despite losing one of their best players from a year ago, the Lady Tigers have won 10 of their first 13 games and are hoping to make another deep playoff run when the time comes.
Marquis watches Syriah’s games when time allows, and he recognizes the talent she and the other Lady Tigers have. He still manages to share nuggets of wisdom with his young daughter, lessons like always surround yourself with truth tellers and be as happy for your teammates’ success and you want them to be for yours.
Syriah has watched videos of her father from his playing days, and she noted how hard he played and explained she wants to do the same every time she hits the court. Marquis recalled Syriah telling him early on she didn’t want people to see her as simply his daughter, instead wanting to carve her own path on the court.
Marquis appreciates Syriah’s mentality, and that attitude has already helped his daughter earn several scholarship offers. While playing college basketball may soon be in Syriah’s future, at the end of the day Marquis just wants his daughter to enjoy the ride she’s on.
“It’s funny because she’s like, she’s still a kid. That’s something that I want her to continue to do: to be a kid,” Marquis said. “She just wants to have fun. She’s going to work hard.
“She’s going to try and work harder than the person that’s working hard. That’s her goal: just work hard for everything she wants.”