Auburn assistant coach Marquis Daniels and daughter Syriah bond through basketball

The notes are one thing, but the commitment Syriah has demonstrated to her father is quite another.

Marquis said Syriah began waking him up around 5:30 a.m. to go work out before she went to school. That started a near-daily routine of early-morning workout, school, practice, then a second workout at home.

Marquis’ own experience is helping him guide Syriah as she makes her way through the high school ranks. Syriah told her father she was to be a McDonald’s All-American, to which he reminded her that it truly hurts to be a good basketball player.

Based on Syriah’s mindset, Marquis’ words have taken hold.

“Sometimes there may even be tears in practice, but we know that what we need to do [to win a championship], it’s going to be way more than just practice here and there,” Syriah said. “It’s going to be taking late nights. It’s going to take heartaches. It’s going to take blood, sweat and tears to get to where we want to be.”

Up and coming

With Syriah’s emergence as a promising player came Dad’s journey on how to be there for his daughter.