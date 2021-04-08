Auburn assistant Nick Eason looks to extend Tigers’ tradition of strong defensive line play

When it came to longtime NFL defensive lineman Nick Eason joining the Auburn coaching staff this offseason, his mantra became if at first you don’t succeed, try again.
Eason explained on Wednesday that he was in the running to become the Tigers’ defensive line coach this winter thanks in part to his connection with Derek Mason from Eason’s time with the Tennessee Titans and Mason’s time at Vanderbilt. The job instead went to Tracy Rocker, a former Auburn standout and longtime SEC assistant coach.
Eason, who spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive line coach, then turned his attention to finding another job in the NFL. As fate would have it, his return to the league wouldn’t be necessary.
Rocker’s second stint as the Tigers’ defensive line coach was short-lived, as he took the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles after roughly two weeks on the job at Auburn. With the job vacant for the second time this offseason, Eason jumped at the opportunity and landed it the second time around.
Now, Eason is easing into his new role with the goal of helping Auburn continue its storied tradition of excellent play up front.
“I just feel like I'm where God wanted me to be,” Eason said. “I had some other opportunities to go back to the NFL, and I really wanted this job. I prayed about it … I had the opportunity [to interview], and [Bryan Harsin] offered me the job the next day. It was just godsent for me. I'm just excited to be here. I feel like this is where God wants me to be.”
Eason is one of the new faces at Auburn, but he’s not walking in without any prior knowledge of Tigers football.
Eason grew up in Lyons, Georgia, roughly three hours away from Auburn, and in high school he received an offer to play tight end for the Tigers and played against future Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes. Eason instead went to Clemson, where he became the first player in program history to graduate with two years of eligibility remaining and racked up 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss on the field.
Eason’s time at Clemson helped launch a 10-year NFL career during which he won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once his playing days were over, he continued to run across Auburn players.
Eason was on staff with the Tennessee Titans when they drafted Angelo Blackson in 2015, and he was the position coach for Carl Lawson with the Bengals the last two seasons. He said he also visited Auburn last year during the pre-draft process in order to get to know defensive tackle Derrick Brown and defensive end Marlon Davidson.
Eason recognizes there’s a long list of impressive Auburn defensive linemen, and he’s determined to help add more names to it starting this season.
“It’s a tradition, especially on the defensive line here at Auburn, and it’s going to continue to be that way. It starts up front,” Eason said. “The history as far as great defensive lines here at Auburn dates back many, many years – before I ever came along. I want to continue that tradition here, continue to be the best and get guys that will graduate and be better men and have the opportunity to play in the NFL.”
The main question regarding Eason’s desire to have another outstanding Tigers’ defensive line is who will be on it, but even Eason doesn’t have that answer yet.
Eason explained he’s been playing musical chairs with Auburn’s front so far this spring for several reasons. Not only does mixing in different players allow the first-year coach to see who fits best where and which possible combinations appear the most effective, but it also serves as a lesson to each player that no one has arrived and everyone has to compete for starting roles.
While everything remains up for grabs among his players, Eason did take a little time Wednesday to brag about what he’s seen so far.
Eason pointed out Colby Wooden, Tyrone Truesdell and Marquis Burks have taken on the brunt of the work with the first-string defense. He added that Dre Butler and Zykeivous Walker have played well along with Daniel Foster-Allen – who Eason noted has been dealing with injuries – and Jay Hardy.
Eason explained he didn’t think the transition from the old defensive scheme to the new one would be very difficult for his players, although he did say some adjustment will be necessary.
“From a schematic standpoint, you'll see multiplicity. You'll see things you saw last year, and you'll see some things we did different,” Eason said. “The guys are excited. They've embraced it. We're challenging them every day and they're buying in, so it's been good.”
Eason explained his adjustment from coaching in the NFL to being back at the college level – he coached at Austin Peay in 2018 – hasn’t been too drastic, as taking on recruiting now isn’t daunting given his penchant for striking of conversations with strangers thanks to his central Georgia background.
Eason’s willingness to speak up shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s seen him in action this spring.
Eason has been one of the coaches who have stood out during Auburn’s open practice periods thanks in large part to him running right alongside some of his players during drills. He explained Wednesday he and outside linebackers coach Bert Watts often bring the animated side out of each other, which has led to wrestling and impromptu pass-rush moves between the new co-workers.
Eason said he ran gassers with his players on Tuesday, and while the 40-year-old doesn’t plan on making that an everyday occurrence, it serves as a glimpse at what life with him will be like for the Tigers.
“I'm more of a motivational guy. I'm also a teacher. I think it's important that sometimes you slow things down. I try to teach my guys, you know, you have to walk before you run. I'm big into making sure they understand, you know, what we're trying to get done and the techniques,” Eason said. “Every once in a while you'll see me running down the field, man. I'm just trying to get guys to be the best version of theirselves and challenge themselves every day.”
Eason’s excitement about his new job was evident from his enthusiastic answers Wednesday, and it’s easy to understand given the circumstances. Eason already thought he missed out on coaching at Auburn once, and now he’s dead set on making the most of the chance he ultimately received.
“All great defenses always have great defensive lines. We have a lot of good players in the room, from top to bottom. It always starts up front,” Eason said. “Teams that win national championships and SEC championships, they have great defensive lines. I'm honored and excited for the opportunity to lead these guys, to be able to be dominant. That's our goal: dominate the line of scrimmage and be the best.”