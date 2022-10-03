Auburn at Ole Miss gets 11 a.m. kickoff

It’ll be a morning game in Oxford as the SEC announced Monday that Auburn’s Oct. 15 game at Ole Miss will kick off at 11 a.m.

The game will be carried on ESPN, getting the lead-in audience from the network’s popular College GameDay show.

Ole Miss moved up to No. 9 in the newest AP Top 25 on Sunday after a big home win against Kentucky last Saturday. The Rebels are likely to still be in the top 10 when they host Auburn, considering Ole Miss plays Vanderbilt this weekend. Las Vegas oddsmakers have Ole Miss as a three-score favorite over Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, Auburn will play this weekend at Georgia in Sanford Stadium, where the Tigers will be four-touchdown underdogs.

The Auburn-Georgia game is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

After the Georgia game, Auburn plays at Ole Miss, then is off the weekend of Oct. 22 before returning to play Oct. 29 at home against Arkansas.