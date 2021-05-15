Auburn athletic director Allen Greene shares early impressions of Bryan Harsin

BIRMINGHAM – Back in December, Auburn athletic director Allen Greene made the biggest hire of his tenure with the Tigers when he landed former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin.
Nearly five months after the hire, Greene is pretty pleased by what he’s seen so far.
Greene spoke about hiring Harsin on Tuesday during Auburn’s AMBUSH speaking engagement in Birmingham. The fourth-year Auburn athletic director outlined what stood out about Harsin during the coaching search and the way he’s interacted with Greene and the rest of the athletic department since his arrival.
“I mean, you knew what you’d get, right? You all had a chance to spend some time with him earlier today, and he’s someone who’s incredibly focused,” Greene said. “He wants discipline. He wants to hold everybody to the same standard, and the standard’s high. That’s from the coaching staff to student-athletes – whether you’re the starter or whether you’re the walk-on – and he demands that from everybody who touches the program. He’s raised my level, right, by what he’s asked of us as an administration to do — not in terms of support but in terms of what he expects.
“We want him to be successful, and I’m looking forward to having him start his first campaign as Auburn’s head football coach.”
Greene elaborated on those demands from Harsin by recalling an occasion when Greene was in the midst of a long day and wasn’t his usual self. Greene said Harsin told him to bring more energy, which demonstrated what Greene said was Harsin’s drive for those around him to be the best they can be at all times.
Greene explained during the coaching search that discussions centered around what the team wanted, and according to Greene that was someone who was consistent, focused and wanted to have fun. Greene explained Harsin loves his players and has a reputation for working them hard but also letting them enjoy being a part of the team.
Greene added Harsin isn’t someone who’s afraid of a challenge either.
“He’s also someone who doesn’t have fear. He will step in, dig in the box and take a 98 mph fastball near the chin and get in the box again,” Greene said. “That’s his personality, and it’s fun to be around people like that.”
That willingness to take on the best teams was part of the conversation at the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament in Birmingham on May 5, when former Auburn basketball great Charles Barkley praised Harsin for his courage in coming to the same state as the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Harsin responded to Barkley’s comments on Tuesday by thanking Barkley for his words of encouragement and explaining his mindset as the Tigers head coach.
“It’s more about the challenge. I felt strongly about Auburn and the potential to come in here and be the head coach and to put together a staff and to be able to bring players in to do the things that we believe to be successful. All the teams we play are good. Everybody's good,” Harsin said. “The very best team — they proved that again last year — was Alabama. So you've got that challenge ahead of you as well. And I don't think that's anything we don't understand. We've just got a lot of work to do to put ourselves in the position to compete and play at that level.