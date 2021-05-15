Auburn athletic director Allen Greene shares early impressions of Bryan Harsin

Greene explained during the coaching search that discussions centered around what the team wanted, and according to Greene that was someone who was consistent, focused and wanted to have fun. Greene explained Harsin loves his players and has a reputation for working them hard but also letting them enjoy being a part of the team.

Greene added Harsin isn’t someone who’s afraid of a challenge either.

“He’s also someone who doesn’t have fear. He will step in, dig in the box and take a 98 mph fastball near the chin and get in the box again,” Greene said. “That’s his personality, and it’s fun to be around people like that.”

That willingness to take on the best teams was part of the conversation at the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament in Birmingham on May 5, when former Auburn basketball great Charles Barkley praised Harsin for his courage in coming to the same state as the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Harsin responded to Barkley’s comments on Tuesday by thanking Barkley for his words of encouragement and explaining his mindset as the Tigers head coach.