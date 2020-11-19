Auburn athletics announces basketball attendance plan

Ticket information has been sent directly to season ticket holders for both men’s and women’s basketball. Information on requesting men’s basketball tickets will be sent to current Auburn students. All tickets for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season will be delivered digitally.

For men’s basketball, Auburn students will make up the highest percentage of tickets for the home opener on Dec. 4 vs. South Alabama, as well as all SEC games beginning with Alabama on Jan. 9 through the end of the season. For home games occurring over the holiday break between Dec. 15 and Dec. 30, a majority of tickets will be distributed to Tigers Unlimited season ticket holders and faculty and staff, with students still receiving a limited number of seats. Premium seating locations on the east side of Auburn Arena will be reserved for Tigers Unlimited donors for the duration of the 2020-21 season. Men’s basketball parking will also be digital, and information concerning parking will be sent directly to ticket holders.