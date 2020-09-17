Auburn Athletics announces gameday updates for 2020 football season

In collaboration with Auburn University, the Southeastern Conference and state and local public health guidance, Auburn Athletics will implement several safety measures for the 2020 football season.

“Everyone who enters Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall will participate in a shared responsibility for the health and safety of our campus community,” director of athletics Allen Greene said. “We’re counting on all attendees to do their part by practicing physical distancing, personal hygiene and wearing face coverings. Adherence to these guidelines will lead to the safest possible gameday for everyone.”