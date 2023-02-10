Students and fans are in a buzz for the events this weekend at Neville Arena, as Auburn athletes works through hosting three back-to-back-to-back events.

Women’s basketball played against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, South Carolina, Thursday night. Next, Auburn’s fifth-ranked gymnastics team is set compete against No. 9 LSU Friday night. Saturday, Auburn men’s basketball hosts No. 3 Alabama — with College GameDay also set to broadcast live Saturday morning from Neville Arena.

It’s a whirlwind weekend, but Auburn Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs Rhett Hobart said the university has its plan in place.

“We want to create a maximum experience for everyone that allows our fans, students and staff to have a great experience while they’re there,” he said.

To achieve that goal, Hobart said the staff is flipping the arena each night to prepare for the following event. This entails new camera arrangements, equipment set-ups and t-shirt and pom-pom placement for College GameDay on Saturday.

The anticipation for the men’s basketball game against Alabama is overflowing on campus. By the end of the women’s basketball game Thursday night, there were already more than a dozen tents pitched, as students waited in the elements for the match-up.

Students have been questioning all week which sold-out event they should go to — gymnastics or men’s basketball.

After looking back at last year’s ‘Pearlville’ night before the game against Kentucky, which saw students camped out in a way never seen before in the arena’s history, the athletics department met with student section’s leadership team to decide what the best plan for student enjoyment would be.

“When you have two big events back-to-back and lines start growing, you want to make sure you’re prepared to handle two very large sellout crowds in two days,” said Hobart.

This year there are two lines, one for gymnastics and one for basketball, so students have a chance to get lined up for both.

“Our overall goal obviously is to create the best possible experience for all of our student-athletes, for our fans, for our students, and we’re trying to create as many opportunities for them to watch every event as possible,” said Hobart.

The athletics department also met with the Office of Accessibility to make sure students with disabilities have access to the fun and excitement of gameday at Neville Arena.

The Office of Accessibility now works directly with the student to get them a ticket and designated seating that is fully ADA accessible.

Hobart is looking forward to walking into Neville Arena, seeing the crowds for Friday night and seeing that same crowd back just a few hours later for Saturday’s game.

“I’m excited for our national audience to have a chance to see Neville Arena live on TV and back-to-back with full, sellout crowds,” said Hobart.

Friday’s gymnastics meet against LSU is at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s men's basketball game is at 1 p.m.