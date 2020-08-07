Auburn backup DB announces opt out after contracting COVID-19

Auburn reserve defensive back Traivon Leonard announced publicly on Friday that he is opting out of the 2020 football season after he found out approximately two weeks prior that he had contracted COVID-19.

Leonard said in that time it became difficult for him to even get out of bed and “do normal things like washing my face.”

He said the virus and an underlying condition would not allow him to participate at his best ability throughout the season, and thus he doesn’t plan to play this fall.

He’s the second Auburn football player to announce an opt out, behind linebacker Chandler Wooten, who on Thursday said he’ll opt out considering the health of his family while sharing that he expects to become a father in November.

Leonard has been a reserve player for Auburn since signing in the class of 2017 out of Oxbridge Academy in Florida. He was named to the SEC’s Academic Honor Roll in 2018.

The NCAA has directed Division I decision-makers to make a call on offering eligibility relief to athletes by Aug. 14.

Leonard shared his announcement on Instagram.