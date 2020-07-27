Auburn baseball adds trio to 2021 roster

Auburn baseball and head coach Butch Thompson announced the addition of three players to the 2021 roster, including incoming freshmen Joseph Gonzalez and Peyton Sybrandt as well as sophomore transfer Josh Hall.
The Tigers 2020 signing class, which was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 19 class in the country earlier this spring, now includes 12 newcomers who will make their way to The Plains this summer.
Gonzalez is a right-handed pitcher from Humacao, Puerto Rico. He is rated by Perfect Game as a top-500 prospect and the No. 12 player in his country, including the No. 4 right-hander. Gonzalez was a member of the National roster in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game played a Wrigley Field and pitched a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout. He was named a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Honorable Mention All-American and a 2020 Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-Region.
Sybrandt is a catcher and first baseman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Another top-500 recruit according to Perfect Game, he is also rated as the No. 3 catcher in his state. A product of Episcopal High School, Sybrandt was hitting .400 with two home runs and 12 RBI before COVID-19 halted his senior season after eight games. He also earned All-District and All-State honors as a junior.
Hall, an outfielder from Birmingham, Alabama, was a mid-year transfer last January after spending his freshman season at Ole Miss, where he appeared in 54 games and made nine starts. A product of Homewood High School, Hall stole 224 bases in his four-year career with the Patriots and holds the national high school record for career stolen bases. He hit over .400 in all four years and was a three-time Collegiate Baseball High School All-American as well as the 2018 Alabama 6A Player of the Year.
