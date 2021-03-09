Auburn baseball comes back to beat UAB on road

Brody Moore hit the go-ahead, two-run hit in the top of the eighth inning, and the Auburn baseball team came back to beat UAB 6-5 on Tuesday night in Birmingham.

Auburn trailed 4-2 going into the eighth before the Tigers got a run back when Tyler Miller scored Ryan Bliss with a sacrifice fly — and that set the stage for Moore’s clutch single up the middle with the bases loaded.

Steven Williams and Rankin Woley scored on the play, then later in the inning Bryson Ware scored on a UAB error to make it four-run rally for Auburn in the top of the eighth.

UAB scored in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game, but Auburn pitcher Hayden Mullins faced only three batters in the bottom of the ninth to put the game away.

Mullins came on in the sixth and finished allowing no earned runs and only two hits in four innings pitched.

He fired eight strikeouts in those four innings.

Joseph Gonzalez started for Auburn and had a no-hitter going through five. Brooks Fuller struggled when he came on to relieve Gonzalez in the sixth, but Mullins took the mound for him and dealt for Auburn the rest of the way.

Williams and Woley both finished with two runs scored.