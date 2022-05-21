Auburn baseball drops Kentucky series, misses on bye at SEC Tournament

Auburn baseball will backpedal into Hoover.

The Tigers lost their series with Kentucky on Saturday and missed out on their shot at a bye in the SEC Tournament next weekend.

Auburn lost 6-3 Saturday to drop the series one game to two.

All told, it’s been a successful regular season for the Tigers: Auburn’s 16 SEC wins matched 2017 as the most for the program since 2010. Auburn is seemingly still in position to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

But the loss in Lexington stings. With the series win, Kentucky launched itself into position to make the SEC Tournament as the 12th and final seed. Auburn with a win Saturday would’ve clinched the No. 4 seed, and clinched one of the byes afforded to the top four seeds — but instead, Auburn will enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed, facing the No. 12 seed, which happens to be Kentucky.

Auburn and Kentucky will play in a single-elimination first-round game with the winner advancing to the second round where double elimination begins.

Auburn led 1-0 in the top of the sixth when Saturday’s game went into a weather delay. Soon after play resumed, Kentucky rallied for five runs in a big bottom of the sixth. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said though that pointing to the weather delay would be making an excuse.

Bobby Pierce hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh and Sonny DiChiara hit another solo home run in the top of the ninth, but the Tigers couldn’t string together hits.

“Really I think when this weekend’s over, you’ll look at two outs,” Thompson said on the Auburn radio broadcast postgame. “Two outs, we got it done in the second game. In the first and third game, they absolutely did more with two outs, and we couldn’t muster enough.

“We had a couple of solos today, Bobby and Sonny got a couple of good hits, but we’ll have to get better with our approaches.”

Auburn and Kentucky will play in the late game Tuesday at the Hoover Met. The winner will advance to face fourth-seeded LSU. Auburn-Kentucky will serve as one of four first-round elimination games, then the remaining eight teams will play out a double-elimination tournament.

“I don’t think I could stress any more about trying to play a game up there, where we’re at in the footprint where Birmingham is to Auburn, and so many fans there that the tournament’s always been important to us,” Thompson said. “We’ll have to go try to put our best foot forward to enter that double elimination portion of the tournament.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.