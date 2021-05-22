Auburn baseball drops regular-season finale, advances to SEC Tournament

The Auburn Tigers are Hoover bound.
Auburn ended its regular season on Saturday with a 7-6 loss on the road to Missouri, but the Tigers aren’t done quite yet. The Tigers are moving on to the SEC Tournament as the conference’s 12th seed and will begin the tournament by playing fifth seed Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Auburn (25-26, 10-20 SEC) officially clinched the conference’s 12th and final spot late Saturday night, when LSU beat Texas A&M 12-6 in 13 innings.
Auburn entered Saturday’s game against Missouri (15-36, 8-22 SEC) having won five of its last six games, though the road series finale proved to be an unwelcomed change of pace.
Auburn jumped out 3-0 in the fifth inning when catcher Nate LaRue hit an RBI single, first baseman Tyler Miller delivered a sacrifice fly and third baseman Rankin Woley produced his own RBI single.
Missouri answered right back in the sixth courtesy first baseman Torin Montgomery’s RBI double as well as center fielder Clayton Peterson and right fielder Alex Peterson’s RBI singles.
Miller hit another sacrifice fly in the seventh before Missouri tacked on four more runs to take a 7-4 lead into the eighth. Auburn designated hitter Cam Hill and second baseman Brody Moore scored on a throwing error in the eighth, but that was it for an Auburn team that took the first two games of the series.
Four Auburn players recorded two hits in Saturday’s loss: Woley, Moore, Hill and LaRute. Seven pitchers took the mound for the road Tigers, with Mason Barnett taking the loss after surrendering three earned runs without recording an out.
Auburn entered the final week of SEC play in position to make the tournament, but the Tigers needed to take care of business against Missouri and get some help from LSU. Both factors came out in Auburn’s favor, as it won the first two games against Missouri while LSU bounced back from a Game 1 loss to Texas A&M on Friday by topping the Aggies in extra innings Saturday.
Auburn now readies for a matchup with Ole Miss (38-17, 18-12 SEC) in a single-elimination showdown Tuesday night. The Rebels swept the Tigers when the teams squared off March 19-21 in Oxford, Mississippi.
The winner of the Auburn-Ole Miss game will move on to face fourth seed Vanderbilt on Wednesday as part of the double-elimination portion of the tournament.