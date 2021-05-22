Auburn baseball drops regular-season finale, advances to SEC Tournament

The Auburn Tigers are Hoover bound.

Auburn ended its regular season on Saturday with a 7-6 loss on the road to Missouri, but the Tigers aren’t done quite yet. The Tigers are moving on to the SEC Tournament as the conference’s 12th seed and will begin the tournament by playing fifth seed Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Auburn (25-26, 10-20 SEC) officially clinched the conference’s 12th and final spot late Saturday night, when LSU beat Texas A&M 12-6 in 13 innings.

Auburn entered Saturday’s game against Missouri (15-36, 8-22 SEC) having won five of its last six games, though the road series finale proved to be an unwelcomed change of pace.

Auburn jumped out 3-0 in the fifth inning when catcher Nate LaRue hit an RBI single, first baseman Tyler Miller delivered a sacrifice fly and third baseman Rankin Woley produced his own RBI single.

Missouri answered right back in the sixth courtesy first baseman Torin Montgomery’s RBI double as well as center fielder Clayton Peterson and right fielder Alex Peterson’s RBI singles.