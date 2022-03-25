Auburn baseball faces Texas A&M in first SEC road series

Auburn baseball enters its first true road test of the season.

For head coach Butch Thompson, it’s just another SEC weekend.

“It’s another SEC weekend where you’re matched athletically,” Thompson said. “But I think every team feels that way,” Thompson added.

The three-game series will be Friday through Sunday. Friday’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers come in at third in the SEC and 17th in the country with .316 batting average. Auburn also are in the top 20 in the NCAA in hits, runs, scoring and on base percentage.

Auburn is 12-14 all-time against Texas A&M, 4-8 in College Station.

The Tigers will look to even up the record against the Aggies this weekend.

Auburn senior Sonny DiChiara is the only player in the NCAA to rank in the top five in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. DiChiara is also tied for third among active players with 48 career home runs.

Auburn is expected to start junior Hayden Mullins on the mound in Friday’s game and junior Trace Bright in Saturday’s game. Both pitchers are 2-1 in starts this season.

Sunday’s starting pitcher for the Tigers is to be announced.

The Aggies (13-7) are coming off a big SEC series win over No. 8 LSU and a win in a midweek game at Rice.

Auburn (15-6) overcame a slugfest in their midweek game against in-state opponent, South Alabama with a win 13-12.

After dropping two games to the No. 1 team in Ole Miss in opening SEC play, the Tigers look to execute and get their first SEC series win this weekend against the Aggies.

“Whether you’re at home or on the road, it comes down to execution,” Thompson said.

Saturday’s game will begin at 2 p.m. CT and Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m. CT. All games in the series will be streamed on SEC Network+.