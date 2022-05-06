Auburn baseball goes with Barnett for Arkansas opener in wake of Mullins injury

Auburn baseball has named its rotation for this weekend, and Mason Barnett will take the bump Friday in the wake of the absence of Hayden Mullins — who was injured in last week’s series-opener against No. 1 Tennessee.

“This is just the least moving pieces,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said of moving Barnett into this weekend’s rotation.

Barnett kicks off No. 18 Auburn’s weekend against a No. 3 Arkansas team that’s been one of the best in college baseball, despite not being the best in the Southeastern Conference.

“Last week was the No. 1 pitching staff in the SEC, this week will be No. 2 two team,” Thompson said. “We’re going to see the No. 2 pitching staff [in the SEC] and arguably the best defense in America, and a good offense to boot.

“This Arkansas team has not gotten the fanfare, maybe, Tennessee has taken from all of us, but it’s the second-best team and played great baseball, consistent baseball all year long.”

Arkansas (34-11, 14-7 SEC) has been one of the more consistent programs in college baseball over the past decade, but it has lost its past two SEC road series, against Florida and Texas A&M. However, the Razorbacks will have a chance to start on the right foot this weekend, as Barnett last appeared in an SEC contest on April 1, pitching an inning in a 9-2 loss to LSU.

Barnett’s Friday appearance will be his first start for Auburn (31-14, 12-9) since a three-inning outing against Jacksonville State on April 26. He’s made eight starts and totaled 13 appearances this season, posting a 4.19 ERA with 50 strikeouts.

“I’m extremely excited,” Barnett said. “Obviously, it hurts that the Friday night [starter] goes down last week, and you never wish that upon somebody, but for them to trust me and give me the chance, it fires me up and I’m really excited.”

Mullins left after 1⅔ innings last Friday, and was one of two pitchers injured in the 17-4 loss, along with Southeastern Conference saves leader Bryce Burkhalter.

Thompson said that Mullins’ timetable for return will be decided “through the weekend,” and that Burkhalter, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, was day-to-day as of Thursday afternoon.

Five of Mullins’ last six starts have come on Fridays, and he’s posted a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 11 appearances. Burkhalter, with an SEC-leading 11 saves, has struck out 48 in 31.1 innings.

The Razorbacks could also be without a notable regular, as coach Dave Horn said earlier this week that freshman Peyton Stovall, who has played in 37 games this season, has been dealing with a finger injury. Stovall, who was a projected first-round MLB Draft selection in 2021, was named the preseason SEC Freshman of the Year, and he’s .263 in 36 starts.

As a team, Arkansas has the third-best ERA (3.33) in the SEC, and its rotation is highlighted by its Friday starter, Connor Noland. Noland is 5-3 in 11 starts with a team-best 2.77 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

The Razorbacks also have the best fielding percentage in the conference and the second-best in the country, having turned 42 double plays.

